British Retail Sector Braces for Tough Holiday as Snow, Strikes Loom

A rare early December snow sent the public transport system into chaos on Monday and planned strikes throughout the month are set to put the sector under immense pressure.

A man walks along an icy road as cars wind around abandoned buses on December 12, 2022 in London, England.
A man walks along an icy road as cars wind around abandoned buses on Dec. 12 in London, England. Getty Images

The U.K. retail and hospitality sectors are under immense pressure this holiday season as an unprecedented arctic blast blew across the nation in early December, sending the temperature to minus six celsius on Monday morning, the coldest in 2022.

Heavy snowfall beginning on Sunday night caused great disruptions in the public transport system. Airport runways in Gatwick and Stansted were shut, trains were canceled and highways experienced continuous congestion.

In London, the Central, Piccadilly and Jubilee lines, which connect key retail locations such as Bond Street, Covent Garden, Oxford Circus and Knightsbridge with other parts of the town, reported severe delays on Monday. Other tubes also experienced minor delays, with the London Overground suspending part of its service.

A view of commuters looking at an information board at St Pancras International station, London, as travel chaos struck across large parts of the UK on Monday as ice, fog and snow caused disruption following the coldest night of the year so far.
A view of commuters looking at an information board at St Pancras International station, London, as travel chaos struck across large parts of the U.K. on Monday as ice, fog and snow caused disruption following the coldest night of the year so far. PA Images via Getty Images

The extreme weather is expected to subside by the end of the week, with temperature returning double digits, but the nation is facing a much bigger problem.

Millions will be impacted when the national rail, Eurostar, NHS, postal workers, bus drivers, border force and ambulance workers begin their planned strikes over pay raises from Tuesday throughout the rest of December.

The lack of efficient public transportation is set to dent London’s footfall, especially considering the city is one of the most popular destinations for international travelers to visit during the holiday season.

Dee Corsi, chief executive officer at the New West End Company, which represents some 600 retail, restaurant, hotel and property owners in central London’s core shopping areas anchored by Bond, Oxford and Regent Streets, said the weather and strikes may put an end to the consecutive footfall growth in the past five weeks in the West End. The area saw a 31 percent growth on last year’s figures.

“Hopes for a successful retail and hospitality holiday season are under threat from the upcoming rail strikes. We continue to urge all sides to come to an agreement to cancel the strikes so that high street businesses and their hard-working teams can enjoy the festive period, following years of hardship,” Corsi said.

An aerial view shows a snow-covered houses and residential apartment blocks, backdropped by the River Thames and the offices and skyscrapers in the Canary Wharf business and financial district, from Wapping, east London on December 12, 2022. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
An aerial view shows snow-covered houses and residential apartment blocks, backdropped by the River Thames and the offices and skyscrapers in the Canary Wharf business and financial district, from Wapping, East London on Dec. 12. AFP via Getty Images

Laura Citron, chief executive officer at London & Partners, the international trade, investment and promotion agency for the British capital, said she believes the snowfall will make London “more magical at this time of year,” despite the fact that unexpected weather conditions, such as the summer heatwave earlier this year, did have an impact on footfall.

In response to the strikes, the British government held an emergency Cobra meeting on Monday to finalize a contingency plan, which would see the deployment of military personnel to fill in those key vacancies in hospitals, border control, public transport and postal systems during the holiday season.

Britain’s foreign secretary James Cleverly said that funding inflation-level pay rises for the entire public sector would cost the taxpayer 28 billion pounds, equal to almost 1,000 pounds per household.

“Of course, we want to ensure that people are paid fairly, but what isn’t fair is for union bosses to put people’s livelihoods at risk in order to push their pay demands to the front of the queue,” he said.

Junior Doctors protest outside Downing street blocking part of Whitehall for over an hour.
Junior Doctors protest outside Downing street blocking part of Whitehall for more than an hour. Getty Images

Cleverly also confirmed that prime minister Rishi Sunak is working on measures to tighten strike laws, which could ban emergency service workers, including paramedics and firefighters, from taking strike action.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

