Vera Wang considers her employees unsung heroes and immensely talented artists who she will continue to pay during the coronavirus crisis. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ "We’re not firing people. Everybody is being paid. They didn’t ask for this. There’s no insurance coverage for this kind of thing. There’s no act-of-God insurance claim and all that kind of stuff that can help you."⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ When asked why she closed most of the business before she was mandated to, Vera said, "We felt not only the social responsibility for [all] the people who work for us, but also some of those sample hands, they’re really artists and they don’t fall between that 20-to-40 range. That’s part of where their talent comes in, and why they’re at a couture level, the education, the experience. So we were especially worried about them. But I worry about everyone. I have a lot of young marrieds working in my company, some of whom are pregnant, and a lot of marrieds with multiple kids. It’s sort of like a family or a village in which you have such a wide range of employees." ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ "And I’ll tell you something, a lot of the sewers wanted to work from home. They said, “you give us a machine and a dummy; we would like to continue to work creatively.” I think they feel — not frustrated, I think they feel disconnected and discombobulated like we all do. They love their work. They’re devastated," Vera continued. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ What does the future of fashion look like according to Vera? “Maybe this will make us reevaluate the speed at which fashion was moving. I know I work very hard and my team kills themselves, but it just never stops. It’s relentless,” Vera said. ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for the full interview. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Report: Bridget Foley⁣ ⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdfashion⁣ #verawang⁣ #coronavirus⁣ #covid_19