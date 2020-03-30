By  on March 30, 2020

Brooks Brothers is reopening its three U.S. factories and will begin producing protective gear instead of suits, shirts and ties.

The country’s oldest retailer said in response to the urgent call from the White House and local authorities and health-care producers, it will convert its New York, North Carolina and Massachusetts factories to the production of masks and gowns. The company expects to initially produce up to 150,000 masks a day on an ongoing basis, and will then also begin producing gowns.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers