LONDON — In an ever-changing fashion landscape, Browns has been looking past its core fashion buys and extending its offer to sport, interiors, children’s wear — and, of late, beauty and wellness services.

What started as a response to lockdown — in the past months customers could get online training sessions with Naomi Campbell’s personal trainer, or a digital styling session with Rihanna’s stylist — is becoming a core part of the company’s services strategy.

“We are already in the process of strategizing the evolution of our residencies in 2022. Fashion is a lifestyle beyond the product we offer in store. Services and residencies are now at the forefront of our plans and [we want to] ensure they are indicative of everything from our buy to our values and fundamentally our people,” said Lee Whittle, customer experience director at Browns in London.

The latest residencies offer made-to-order and made-to-measure services by the Italian brand Ermenegildo Zegna and a host of independent jewelers — a move also in line with the retailer’s growing conscious consumption offer.

As part of the service, customers can book appointments to get a bespoke Zegna suit, as well as customized or bespoke pieces of jewelry at the retailer’s Mayfair or East London locations. The jewelry labels involved include Suzanne Kalan, Yvonne Leon, Foundrae, Lizzie Mandler, Marla Aaron and lab-grown diamond label Kimai.

The Restory is also setting up shop at Browns as part of the same initiative, offering luxury goods after-care services that help to extend products’ life cycles.

“As we look at customers’ evolving buying habits and our seasonal [approach] we feel services like made-to-order and made-to-measure support our conscious pillar and enable our customers to access the kind of product that can turn into a family heirloom,” added Whittle.

Along with slow fashion, demand for beauty is on the rise and Browns is dipping its toes into the category by partnering with Haeckels, a natural skin care brand from based in the British coastal town of Margate.

For the next six weeks, the brand, which uses seaweed harvested in Margate for its products, will take over the parlor at Browns’ new Mayfair store, offering a series of treatments including facials or “scent-making experiences.” Haeckels founder Dom Bridges also created a bespoke scent for the store, aptly named 39 Brook Street after its new address.

“Imogen Davis [cofounder of Native at Browns, our restaurant] and I were asked to clip a variety of plants and flowers from our courtyard. Tulips, fern, cherry blossom, spring snowflakes, hellebore and English ivy were then used as the inspiration for our very own scent,” said Whittle.

As demand grows, the retailer said it will be looking to offer longer-term residencies and bring in experts from a range of fields, depending on what customers need at a certain moment in time — be it nail art, tattoos or a hypnotherapy session.

“We expect beauty will be in demand moving forward and, as ever, we will continue to mix it up,” added Whittle.