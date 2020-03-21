The National Retail Federation was among 90 retail industry trade groups that sent a letter to the White House today applauding the Trump Administration and House and Senate leadership for taking swift action to address the health and safety issues from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the overall impact on the U.S. economy.

“The economic harm from social distancing and mandatory store closures is real,” the letter said. “Layoffs and economic hardship will surely follow, particularly for smaller, specialty retailers and brands. The biggest single issue facing the industry right now is liquidity, and federal stimulus efforts must be swift and flexible enough to address the urgent need for access to credit to keep these businesses afloat.”