The Kingdom is expanding.

The Calabasas-based multibrand boutique is opening in Miami, where cofounders and childhood friends Jason Salstein and David Lipp are originally from. This marks the retail shop’s second location, which will open in the spring as a 12-month pop-up before the duo secure a permanent space.

“The Miami Design District is the exact site a retail destination like The Kingdom belongs, full of wonder, whimsy, luxury, diversity, discovery and community,” said Salstein, fashion director of the retail company, in a statement. “Not only is the Miami market on fire right now, but for us, this is a true homecoming…David and I have always wanted to be back in Miami with our friends and family, who live here. We also have such a great customer base here, who have supported us from Day One. What’s fun is that Calabasas and Miami are similar yet different in so many ways. We look forward to meshing both styles.”

In Miami, the pop-up will replace the former Piaget space.

“While we always wanted to open our second location in Miami, the opportunity in the Miami Design District came about pretty quickly,” added Lipp, chief executive officer. “Just like Calabasas, we identified a void in the market and saw that the consumer’s need for a concept like ours was palpable.”

Opened in 2017 in the affluent Los Angeles suburb, the 1,400-square-foot flagship is inside The Commons at Calabasas (Rick Caruso’s retail and entertainment complex), offering luxury and emerging brands in fashion that include Balenciaga, Balmain, Saint Laurent, LaQuan Smith, Area and Amina Muaddi, as well as home, gift items and beauty products from the likes of Joanna Vargas and Augustinus Bader. Celebrity clients include Beyoncé, Jada Pinkett Smith and the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

As reported by WWD, while COVID-19 has been a challenge for retail, The Kingdom does $2,500-a-square foot in brick-and-mortar and had its highest two months of sales in history in June and July 2020, with a 75 percent increase year-over-year. Along with selling on luxury online platform Farfetch, the owners launched an e-commerce site at Shopthekingdom.com. Future plans include another retail location and the launch of a private label.