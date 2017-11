Calvin Klein is switching things up for the holiday season.The PVH Corp.-owned company is releasing men’s and women’s product from its Calvin Klein Underwear and Calvin Klein Jeans lines exclusively through Amazon — it won’t be released to department stores until next year. They’ve partnered with the retailer to create holiday pop-ups in New York and Los Angeles, which are open from Nov. 16 through Dec. 31, to offer selection of this product that will be available to purchase in a variety of ways.Customers can either buy the product in store using a credit card, cash or Amazon Pay, or they can utilize the Amazon App to scan a bar code and purchase the item through their mobile phones. These purchases are then delivered to their home address. Customers will also have access to a broader assortment via the app.The New York space, which is located at 545 Broadway in SoHo, also includes customer reviews of product posted on racks, a personalization area where shoppers can get pieces embroidered with their initials or a message, and fitting rooms with 360-degree mirrors and an Amazon Alexa that lets shoppers make music requests as they are trying on clothes.These pop-ups also mark the relaunch of Calvin Klein body, a loungewear line that will be available more widely in 2018. There are plans to hold events in the pop-up with notables including Karlie Kloss and comedian and author Lilly Singh.