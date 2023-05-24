Canada Goose Is Flying Into the American West With Three New Retail Stores

Canada Goose recently announced it has a major retail expansion plan to double its store footprint to 100 stores by 2028.

That goal has already started. The Toronto-based brand is opening three new outposts in the American West in the next few weeks.

First up is a new location at The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas, debuting May 26. That will be followed by a large store at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles, and then a third outpost at the Bellevue Collection in Seattle. With these three new locations, Canada Goose will have six company-owned venues in the West.

“At Canada Goose, we are still in the early stages of our journey as a retailer,” explained Carrie Baker, the company’s president. “We first started in the Northeast, a decision informed by our product offering at the time. As we have expanded our collections to reflect new seasons, new uses and as brand awareness continues to grow, we’re moving into new areas. With just eight stores [in the U.S.] today [before the new expansions], we’ve only scratched the surface.”

The Las Vegas store will be an addition to one other Canada Goose store that opened last year at The Shops at Wynn. The new Las Vegas location will not only feature an array of merchandise, but an art collection. Canada Goose is partnering with Native Art Department International, a Toronto-based artist collective, with works to emphasize nature and its connection to life.

Ready for the heat. Photo by Agata Serge, courtesy Canada Goose.

In Seattle, Canada Goose is expanding after setting up a pop-up store in December 2021 at the Bellevue Collection, which did well. The pop-up will be moved to a larger location at the Seattle mall, featuring artwork by Caroline Larson, a Toronto-born and Brooklyn, New York-based artist known for her intricate woven-effect oil paintings.

The new 4,000-square-foot store at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles is scheduled to open in June, complementing a Canada Goose located at South Coast Plaza some 50 miles south in Orange County. “Los Angeles is a natural fit for the brand, especially given our long-standing relationship with the entertainment industry, outfitting the most influential storytellers on and off the camera for more than 25 years,” Baker said.

The brand’s stores will carry a wide selection of Canada Goose merchandise including parkas, lightweight jackets and vests, rainwear, apparel, accessories and footwear. This summer, the label is branching out to lighter clothing with T-shirts and shorts.

The western U.S. is just one area the more than 60-year-old company is exploring. Sales have been particularly robust in China, Europe and the Middle East, which combined saw a 31.4 percent fourth-quarter revenue gain over the previous year. However, U.S. sales during the fourth quarter dropped to $67.5 million Canadian dollars, compared to $70.7 million in the same quarter the previous year.

Canada Goose is diversifying its products beyond its cold-weather outerwear. By the end of fiscal 2023, the company’s non-heavyweight down sales represented 42.9 percent of sales, up from 38.5 percent the previous year. Lately it has added warmer weather commodities including rainwear, footwear, eyewear, luggage and home.

The company, founded in 1957, is predicting its fiscal 2024 revenue will grow to $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion Canadian dollars after seeing fiscal 2023 revenues total $1.22 billion Canadian dollars.