×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

King Charles III Honors Labrum London With Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Business

Walmart U.S. Comps Up 7.4 Percent as Discount Giant Tops Estimates

Pop Culture

New York City Design Week Is Not Just About Sofas and Lighting

Canada Goose Sees Momentum Overseas in Q4

The luxury lifestyle brand cites strong revenue gains in Asia-Pacific and EMEA, softness in the U.S., and plots heady brick-and-mortar growth.

Canada Goose fashion
Canada Goose fashion. Courtesy image.

Canada Goose, lifted by strengthening sales in China and Europe, the Middle East and Africa, reported a 31.4 percent revenue gain and 16.3 percent increase in operating income for its fiscal fourth quarter.

However, costs related to personnel, interest hikes, brick-and-mortar store expansion, the Japan joint venture, and other areas led to a higher net loss of $10 million Canadian in the quarter ended April 2, compared to a loss of $9.1 million in the year-ago period.

Revenues last quarter reached $293.2 million versus $223.1 million in the year-ago period. The company lost 3 cents per diluted share, versus a loss of 9 cents per share a year ago.

Related Galleries

Soft sales in the U.S. had a negative impact on the company’s shares, which by late morning Thursday, were down just over $2, or 10.7 percent, to $18.26. Sales in the U.S. dropped to $67.5 million Canadian last quarter compared to $70.7 million in the year-ago quarter. But sales in other regions showed increases. Canada accounted for $55.2 million in sales, compared to $39.1 million in the year-ago period; Asia-Pacific, $114.1 million Canadian versus $69 million Canadian, and the EMEA, $56.4 million Canadian against $44.3 million Canadian. The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions spurred sales in the Asia-Pacific region.

“We had a very strong performance in our fourth quarter. Stores in every market performed well especially in APAC and EMEA, and adjusted earnings were above expectations,” Dani Reiss, chairman and chief executive officer of Canada Goose, told WWD on Thursday, right after the financial results were issued.

In the U.S., sales were a bit softer compared to other regions of the world, Reiss said. While U.S. stores performed well, the performance was somewhat offset by the e-commerce results, though Reiss said the U.S. business began accelerating at the end of the quarter and that the momentum is continuing in the current quarter to date. He cited macro economic headwinds and a drop in consumer confidence for the U.S. results and said e-commerce dragged down the overall picture as consumers opted for more experiential shopping.

Looking ahead, Reiss said, “We’re very excited about fiscal 2024. It’s going to be a great year with strong top-line and bottom-line growth. At the same time, we are continuing to invest in our business.” The company is expecting revenue growth of between 15 and 20 percent, and has a long-term goal of 30 percent earnings before interest and taxes margins.

Last quarter, “Consumers responded to our new women’s apparel categories. We’re happy to see that our apparel sales are doing really well around the world, APAC in particular,” Reiss said, citing knitwear and fleece as particular standouts.

Going forward, Canada Goose is reallocating its marketing spend. “We are going to move a little bit from performance marketing to brand marketing,” Reiss said. There will also be a stronger focus on CRM and personalization, and less on value.

Dani Reiss

The company plans to double its store count from 51 at the end of the last fiscal year to more than 100 by fiscal 2028, with 16 openings planned for the current fiscal year. Units are planned for Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Los Angeles as well as China, Australia, and the brand’s first store in Tokyo. Ten stores were opened last year.

While doubling the store base sounds aggressive, Reiss pointed out that compared to other brands that have hundreds of stores, Canada Goose’s brick-and-mortar network is still relatively modest in size. The company does not publicly break out brick-and-mortar versus online sales, though with the store openings ahead, some shift in the balance toward brick-and-mortar will occur.

On the merchandise front, Reiss said eyewear, luggage, home and sneakers will be added to the assortment, with sneakers “targeting the discerning sneaker head” expected to launch sometime this summer. The other upcoming categories are works in progress for the midterm, Reiss said during the interview.

“Now everything we do is done in-house. Brand purity is first and most important,” said Reiss. While keeping everything in-house is preferred, the CEO noted that in some areas where the company lacks expertise, licensing could be a possibility.

Reiss also said in a statement that “In early fall, new collections of hyper-feminine styles, ultra-flattering shaping and silhouettes as well as comfortable and new fabrics designed to perfectly transition throughout the fall and winter seasons are anticipated.”

Last quarter, Canada Goose launched its “transformation program,” involving accelerating consumer-focused growth, in particular with women, Gen Z, intensified CRM (customer relationship marketing) and personalization, and leveraging customer data. The program also called for doubling the retail footprint by the end of fiscal 2028, growing the digital presence, launching new categories and expanding existing ones.

“By the end of fiscal 2023, we diversified our product mix such that non-heavyweight down sales represented 42.9 percent up from 38.5 percent in fiscal 2022,” Reiss stated. “We expect continued growth in all categories including in heavyweight and lightweight down and accelerated growth of newer categories such as rainwear, apparel and footwear as well as the addition of further categories including eyewear, luggage and home. We expect to launch sneakers this summer.” Reiss believes that consumer trends are beginning to normalize.

Looking ahead, in Canadian dollars, the company expects total revenues of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion for fiscal 2024, compared to $1.22 billion for the year ended April 2.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Canada Goose company expects total revenue of $70 million to $80 million, compared to $69.9 million in the year-ago period. The company generates about 5 percent of its revenue in its fiscal first quarter, 20 percent in the second, 50 percent in the third and 25 percent in the fourth.

Canada Goose fashion.
Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Hot Summer Bags

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Canada Goose Reports Gains in All Regions Except the U.S.

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad