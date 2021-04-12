Move over Ashley and Mary-Kate.

QVC is launching a collection with Candace Cameron Bure, the actress best known for playing D.J. Tanner, their older sister on the hit TV series, “Full House.” Bure also starred in Netflix’s “Fuller House.”

The casual sportswear collection, called Candace Cameron Bure, launches April 19 and encompasses size inclusivity and affordable styles. The collection will be available on QVC, QVC.com and QVC apps.

“I have wanted to do this for the longest time. I have a little journal of goals I’ve had for at least 15 years, and it has all the things I’ve dreamed of doing in my life, and having my own clothing line is one of them,” said the 45-year-old Bure, on a telephone call from Los Angeles.

“I just always loved fashion, and just from being on ‘Full House’ when I was 10 years old, it comes from being on television and playing a character.” She said they had talented costume designers on the show and they would take inspiration from what she was wearing when she came to work, and they’d go and look for something like it.

Although Bure didn’t study fashion design, she said it was a great opportunity to partner with QVC. She got very involved with developing the aesthetics of the line and had a say in the colors, fabrics and fit. “I’m learning a lot and growing. I’ve been on every call, every discussion, and it’s hours and hours. We work on it every day,” said Bure, citing all the Zoom meetings and the shipping of product back and forth.

Rachel Ungaro, vice president/general merchandise manager of apparel for QVC and HSN, believes Bure’s collection will draw a large customer base. “Candace Cameron Bure has an amazing eye for fashion, couple that with her wonderful community of followers who love and appreciate her authentic positivity, collaborating with Candace is a natural fit for QVC. Candace’s attention to detail and her passion for creating apparel that is inclusive is harmonious with our principles.”

The line features T-shirts, denim jackets, colorful flannels, dresses, jeans, loungewear and bright floral designs. All the pieces have multipurpose use and can be worn for leisure and more dressy occasions. Prices range from $26 to $69. Sizes go from XXS to 5X (00-36).

Asked to describe her aesthetic, Bure said, “I think it’s West Coast cool. It’s casual and it’s fun. I was born and raised in L.A., and so I have a very casual vibe to the way that I dress. I also have three children who are grown now. I’ve always wanted to wear clothing that really worked for me…that was comfortable. I never wanted to sacrifice the style for the fashion aspect. I also want comfort. That’s what this collection is really about. It’s for every woman no matter where you’re at in life. They aren’t fussy clothes. You don’t have to worry. A lot of things match and you put them on and you’re going to look great and feel good in them.”

Bure said she doesn’t feel age should define one’s style. She has a 22-year-old daughter who’s constantly in her closet borrowing her clothes, and she has a 70-year-old mom who wears the same brands she does. “I really feel this collection is geared to a broad range of women,” she said.

She said the collection is semi-fitted with a lot of relaxed pieces. “It’s not too tight. It just skims the body. Within the silhouettes, there’s a modesty factor. The V-necks weren’t too low and the skirts were a contemporary length and not too short.”

Describing her favorite pieces in the collection, Bure said, “I love denim through and through. As a California girl, I live in denim, whether it’s jeans, shorts, denim jackets.” She also pointed to the T-shirts, which she said “are comfortable, breezy comfy fabrics.” She said the pieces can go from day to night, with a different shoe or accessory. She hopes to be able to expand her label to other categories.

Bure, who wears many hats as an actress, wife, mother of three children, producer, director, author and business woman, also served as a talk show host on “The View” for two years. Over the years, she has had partnerships with Walmart, StarKist, CookCraft and Dr. Lancer Skincare, and has written six inspirational books. She wrote a book in 2018 called “Staying Stylish.” She stars in the “Aurora Teagarden Mystery” series for the Hallmark Channel and her production company, Candy Rock Entertainment, has two TV shows in development.

Bure finds the aspect of appearing on TV to sell the collection appealing. For the past two years, she’s had a relationship with QVC through the Dr. Lancer Skincare Brands and DaySpring. “I’ve really enjoyed the QVC platform to be on live. You really get to talk to the customer and share the story, show the ways you can wear it and different styles and explain the touch and the feel. I’m a storyteller as an actress and this is a very natural platform for me,” she said.

Due to the pandemic, when she goes on air April 19, she will be doing the live event through Zoom, while the on-air host will be at QVC’s studio in West Chester, Pa. She said she and her 22-year-old daughter will be modeling the looks for photos and on the show on April 19.

Asked why she feels Bure’s line will resonate with the QVC customer, Ungaro said, “I don’t know if you’ve ever met Candace Cameron Bure, but she’s somewhat infectious in her own right. This has been a year in the making, from everything you see from her on TV to her sensibility to the type of person she is, she just seems like a role model for women of all ages. We really felt like her story is great, she’s authentic, and our customer gets to see her on air because she works with the Lancer [Skincare] Brands for beauty. With her sense of style and her authenticity, it just felt like a natural fit for us to talk to us about developing a line for us.”

Ungaro described the collection as “super casual, effortless, versatile and very denim-centric.”

“Candace loves a good pair of jeans, so denim was an important part of it. If you look at how the pieces mix and match and see how well they go together, it’s actually a collection-based assortment,” Ungaro said. She said Bure has an eye for fashion and she’ll represent tip-dye, great denim and soft, washed T-shirts. They’re launching with a T-shirt called Sunkissed that’s soft, colorful and happy. QVC designed and internally sourced the line.

After the April 19 introduction, there will be a second drop in May and there will be additional drops for fall. They are working on 2022. Bure will be on TV several times for each drop. She’ll do an hourlong show, as well as “Fashion’s Night In,” on Monday night, and “AM Style,” on Saturday morning.

As for how women’s fashion overall is doing on QVC, Ungaro said, “We’re definitely starting to see spring has sprung. We’re starting to see her replenishing her wardrobe, buying things that are seasonally appropriate, and seeing her venturing out in apparel again.” Some of QVC’s biggest women’s collections are Isaac Mizrahi, Logo by Lori Goldstein, Denim & Co. and J Jason Wu.

As reported in February, for the most recent quarter, ended Dec. 31, QVC parent Qurate’s fashion businesses “are generally down,” according to Mike George, president and chief executive officer of Qurate Retail, with the exception of accessories which have been “up nicely….There’s been enormous growth in functional, non-leather handbags.”

According to Ungaro, “Our trend followed the industry trend in reference to what was happening across the board. The customer was looking at buying more special products and wasn’t going anywhere. As we’ve opened up 2021, you’re definitely see things starting to change and the customer is reacting to that as well.”

Asked about volume expectations for the line, Ungaro said, “We can’t really talk numbers. We venture into these relationships with the best intent. We want to be successful and we want to offer something new to the customer and create that excitement and provide her with that storytelling. We have very high hopes for Candace Cameron Bure’s collection and are really looking forward to this launch and feel really positive about it.”

