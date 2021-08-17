LONDON — A year after entering the women’s wear market, Casablanca is making a big push on this category by taking over the Selfridges atrium on the women’s floor. The brand also has a smaller pop-up space on the men’s floor.

From Aug. 17 to Sept. 5, the two pop-ups will carry a full spectrum of the fall collection including the brand’s new handbag style, signature silk shirts, tailoring and its latest collaboration with New Balance on the XC-72 model, which debuted in the brand’s fall 2021 film celebrating the Monaco Grand Prix.

Brand founder Charaf Tajer said it felt natural to work with Selfridges as the British department store has been supporting Casablanca from the very first collection, and he likes the challenge of creating “an old Casablanca getaway experience inside the store.”

“We’re very happy to do it there. Selfridges is such an iconic store. And for a young brand like us to have the opportunity of expressing ourselves in such an extraordinary manner and to have this kind of amplitude, it’s fantastic. I feel so honored,” he added.

Jeannie Lee, head of women’s wear at Selfridges, said the department store is looking forward to giving “the brand an opportunity to present their full vision to our customers, as well as introducing the brand into our women’s wear edit.”

He described the women’s pop-up set up as “a very Mediterranean/South of France type of architecture with the arches in contradiction with the architecture that there is over there in Selfridges.”

Walls are painted yellow in keeping with the architecture of Monaco, while artworks of racing will run throughout the space inside the arches. The atrium space will also be decorated with real banana trees.

The U.K. has been “a very strong market and a very strong leader in terms of image,” as consumers there are more willing to accept and embrace new brands and designers, Tajer said, adding that the label is working toward opening its own retail space in the near future, without revealing more details.

