×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Valentino Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

June Ambrose, Puma Debut First Collection

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: De Vilmorin to Head 2023 Hyères Festival Fashion Jury

CFDA Interim Members to Launch IRL Pop-up at The Canvas Westfield World Trade Center

Brands will showcase their collections for the first quarter of 2023.

Some styles from Melke.
Some looks from Emma Gage/Melke. courtesy shot

Five CFDA interim members will be showcasing their collections in an IRL setting at The Canvas’ World Trade Center.

The brands are Patrick Cupid; Emma Gage/Melke; Nicole Muhammad/Sew Elevated; Michael Ward/The Salting, and Marrisa Wilson NY. The brands are moving into the space Thursday and will be open for business Friday.

Nicole Muhammad/Sew Elevated on the runway.

The Canvas has offered these brands a platform to showcase their collections for the first quarter of 2023.

The Canvas space at the Oculus is a 4,200-square-foot retail space, located between Kate Spade and Sam Edelman. The space features more than 60 sustainable fashion and lifestyle brands, and an area will be created within the store for the CFDA interim designers. While Canvas members pay an annual membership, there is a special deal for the CFDA interim members.

Related Galleries

The space allows the CFDA interim members, who have never had a brick-and-mortar location and have only sold online, a “turnkey” situation.

“Fashion and real estate are both in moments of disruption and evolution; The Canvas model is based on the belief that this overlap is an opportunity,” said Devin Gilmartin, the 25-year-old cofounder and chief executive officer of The Canvas.

The Canvas core model is a different approach to the traditional multibrand retail store with a selection of emerging brands within a shared space. Their retail spaces are focused on United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, with all their brands addressing at least one sustainable goal. Among the 17 Sustainable Development Goals are gender equality, clean water and sanitation, zero hunger, no poverty, responsible consumption and production, and climate action.

A look from Marrisa Wilson NY.

Canvas locations include Westfield World Trade Center and The Seaport in Manhattan.

The Canvas serves as a stepping stone to help designers and brands open their retail stores.

“Opening physical retail with The Canvas can be as easy, if not easier, than opening an online one. This is possible by creating blends between the digital and physical worlds,” said Gilmartin. “It’s a model that incentivizes mutual success and shared efforts toward promoting a space for discovering new talent. Designers and brands can open up a mono-brand store powered by the Canvas this month.”

The Canvas offers emerging brands competitive, physical retail opportunities and runs the operation for them. The Canvas has 150 brands on its platform. The Canvas has six spaces at the Oculus World Trade Center through their strategic partnership with Westfield.

Last January the CFDA introduced a temporary (one- to three-year term) tier of membership for designers who demonstrate talent and promise but have been in business only five years or less as a pipeline to full CFDA membership. The CFDA provides its interim members with access to one-on-one guidance and support from industry leaders in matters of entrepreneurship and business development.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Hot Summer Bags

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

CFDA Interim Members Set Up Pop-up Shop at The Canvas' World Trade Center

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad