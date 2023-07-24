CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalists Will Compete to Secure the ‘Space’ at Nordstrom

As part of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, Nordstrom will invite the 10 finalists to participate in a mid-season challenge to see if they have what it takes to “Secure the Space.”

Launched in 2015, Nordstrom Space is an in-store and online boutique dedicated to advanced and emerging designers. Nordstrom Space features a cross-category offering of seasonal collections of apparel, shoes, handbags and accessories, continuously providing newness and a sense of discovery.

Space’s mission is to provide a platform for up-and-coming talent while providing an experiential shopping experience for customers, often through unique and custom store installations.

“We look forward to connecting with this year’s CVFF class in a new way through the Secure the Space challenge,” said Sam Lobban, executive vice president of apparel and designer at Nordstrom. “Discovering and supporting emerging talent is at the core of Space at Nordstrom, and we are excited to showcase the challenge winner to our customers at Nordstrom NYC in coming months.”

The challenge – which is a new initiative for the CVFF finalists – will take place Tuesday where the 10 CVFF finalists will present their collections to the Nordstrom team with the goal for Nordstrom to carry their collection in Space. One winner will be selected to have their collection carried at select Nordstrom stores for an upcoming season. The Nordstrom team hosting the challenge will include Lobban; Rickie De Sole, women’s fashion director, and Jian DeLeon, men’s fashion director.

As reported in May, the 10 CFDA/Vogue Fashion finalists are Angelo Fabricio Urrutia, 4SDesigns; Colin LoCascio; Rachel Scott, Diotima; Kim Shui; Kozaburo Akasaka, Kozaburo; Melitta Baumeister; Sami Miro, Sami Miro Vintage; Fletcher Kasell and Tanner Richie, Tanner Fletcher; Everard Best and Téla D’Amore, Who Decides War, and Henry Zankov, Zankov.

Nordstrom has been a long-standing underwriter of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund since 2006. In recent years, CFDA and Vogue have partnered with Nordstrom to provide CVFF finalists a showcase to highlight their designs and gain retail exposure at the Nordstrom New York City flagship.