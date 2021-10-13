Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Sees No Impact So Far From China Crackdown on Rich

Fashion

Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton on Blue, and Gray, Sky Thinking

Sustainability

Coach Reveals How Much Product It Actually Destroys After Damaged Goods TikTok

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at The Wynn

The French luxury brand takes a cautious approach to brick-and-mortar expansion but sees more opportunity in the Las Vegas market.

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at
The renovated and expanded Chanel store in The Wynn Las Vegas
“Las Vegas is roaring back,” said Joyce Green, general manager of the fashion division of Chanel Inc.
She expects that Chanel’s elevated retail experience at The Wynn Las Vegas resort and casino will capitalize on the city’s recovering tourism, with cases of COVID-19 on the decline nationally and travel restrictions loosening up. Chanel’s expanded, redesigned store inside The Wynn opens Thursday, with artistic director Virginie Viard’s fall collection.
“This is a full-scale expansion and renovation,” Green told WWD. “There is a complete representation of the world of Chanel.”
Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at
The exterior of the redesigned Chanel store in Las Vegas.

Discussing its unique features, Green said the store expanded to 8,000 from 5,000 square feet; took over some outdoor space with a private terrace overlooking the “Lake of Dreams” and a waterfall; has a pleated stone facade with gold inlay suggestive of Vegas’ glittery lifestyle; three entrances for fashion; fragrance and beauty, and watches and fine jewelry, and areas for cross-merchandising categories so shoppers understand right away the breadth of the Chanel assortment.

That mixed visual merchandising approach is getting incorporated into other Chanel boutiques being renovated and was brought to Chanel by Peter Marino, the New York-based architect and store designer who has a long history of collaborating with Chanel in the U.S. Marino not only designed the new Wynn store, which draws on Coco Chanel’s legendary Paris apartment, he selected the artwork in the space.

“This location is significant in scale at almost 8,000 square feet,” Marino said in an email exchange. “We created three entrances, bringing clients in through fragrance and beauty, fine jewelry and ready-to-wear. The access points are then connected on the interior, which creates variety in the sequencing of the spaces. There are so many different categories of merchandise now, the trick is to integrate them in a fun and easy way so the client does not necessarily focus on differentiation but rather the total experience.”

Asked about materials used in the construction, Marino replied, “The sculptural pleated facade is composed mainly of white Neopariés contrasted by the black framed entrance for fragrance and beauty. We created a bold gesture [that] ensures visibility of the space from the interior of Wynn Las Vegas. The modern iconic language of the black and white facade is instantly recognizable as Chanel.

 “The rich heritage of the brand is present within clean lines, considerations of proportion and a sense of color and texture,” Marino added. “There are unique pieces throughout including sculptural seating by Jack Eriksson made from blackened aluminum, a painting by Thomas Fougeirol inserted into a darkened bronze base to create a table in ready-to-wear, and custom artwork by Peter Dayton of the white camellias that Coco loved are in gold and black in the try-on rooms.

“Chanel is a unique combination French tradition and modernity combined,” Marino added. “Every store must be immediately identifiable as being a Chanel environment but also unique. Location plays a large and very important role in the store’s design, as does the profile of the shopper. A boutique that has a very local customer base will be slightly different than one whose shoppers are mostly tourists. Chanel is a brand that is able to maintain its distinct heritage while constantly allowing us to push the boundaries of its architecture and design forward.”

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at
Inside Chanel’s redesigned Las Vegas store.

Green said it was most important that Chanel bolster its presence in The Wynn, located at 3131 South Las Vegas Boulevard, because the luxury brand has maintained “a very limited distribution for all of our categories” with boutiques at the Encore and Bellagio hotels and Neiman Marcus in Vegas.

“[Beyond Nevada], we don’t have distribution in some of the neighboring states. We are distributed in department stores in Arizona, but there is no distribution in New Mexico, Idaho and Utah,” Green said. Across the country, Chanel has only 23 stand-alone boutiques.

With Chanel, the importance of brick-and-mortar retail can not be underplayed since, as Green noted, the luxury brand has a policy of not selling online, with the exception of eyewear, fragrance and beauty.
“I believe the tactile experience of all of our categories is so important to the experience of Chanel,” Green said. “We have been investing a lot in our retail teams. We have people moving to Vegas. We are adding headcount. We strongly embrace and believe in the in-person, human experience. But we don’t open new boutiques very frequently. The last was in City Center in Washington, D.C., in July which was our first new one in 11 years.”
Despite the nation’s labor shortage, “Fortunately, we have had success in hiring and finding people for a variety of roles such as greeters, people working in very client-centric roles, people who speak different languages or with expertise in operations. We have been adding people to our retail operations throughout the year.”
Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at
Fine jewelry and watches at the redesigned Chanel store in Las Vegas.
Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad