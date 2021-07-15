Chanel will unveil an 8,000-square-foot boutique today at CityCenterDC in Washington, D.C.

The boutique features the complete Chanel universe, including ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes and costume jewelry. It also houses a selection of watches and fine jewelry, as well as fragrance and beauty.

Chanel previously had a boutique in Washington, D.C. from 1990 to 2004 at the Willard Hotel. The new store represents Chanel’s first new freestanding fashion boutique location in the U.S. network since the opening of its Robertston Blvd. location in Los Angeles in May 2008.

John Galantic, president and chief operating officer of Chanel, Inc., was unavailable for comment on the new store and sales expectations.

The new single-story shop was conceived by Peter Marino, a longtime Chanel collaborator. Graphic contrasts are evident throughout the store, starting with a sleek glass and ceramic tiled pleated facade of Neoparies, which evoke a bold and inviting sense of luxury. Inside, the space consists of a series of rooms with an ambiance that draws on Mademoiselle Chanel’s legendary Paris apartment on rue Cambon.

The boutique was designed to have a luxurious residential feel, showcasing a palette of white, beige and black enhanced by hand-applied finishes as well as a collection of contemporary art and antique furniture. Each work of art throughout the boutique was chosen to reflect Mademoiselle Chanel’s legacy as a passionate patron of the arts, as well as Marino’s signature work for the House.

Upon entering the boutique, two airy rooms with beige stone floors are situated behind the vestibule and showcase handbags and accessories, including the seasonal reinterpretations of the iconic 2.55 and 11.12 handbags. There are two additional rooms, one dedicated to fragrance, beauty and eyewear and the other a watch and fine jewelry salon, displaying a curated selection of fine jewelry from the Coco Crush, Camelia and Comete collections, alongside the newest interpretations of the iconic J12 watch.

Two ready-to-wear salons showcase the range of artistic director Virginie Viard’s collections for the first time in Washington. Custom upholsteries designed in France and the U.S. in vibrant tones of fuchsia, red and blue are juxtaposed against the beige, gold, white and black ceramic finishes.

In the shoe salon, a Curtis Jere gold mirror hangs above a custom designed tweed sofa by Peter Marino, creating a backdrop that highlights the latest shoe collections. Among the selection are black leather high heel equestrian boots, gold sequined two-tone Mary Janes and jewel toned velvet ballet flats from the Metiers d’Art collection.

The boutique highlights a selection of work hand-selected by Marino, including three hand-torn paper pieces by Fernando Daza, a series of four Coco Chanel prints by Louis Ellis and two Black Belt by Peter Marino handblown glass vases.

The boutique carries the 2021/2022 Metiers d’Art Ready-to-Wear Collection designed by Viard. The collection, which is created annually to showcase the artistry and craftsmanship of the Metiers d’Art houses, is inspired by Château de Chenonceau, “Le Château des Dames,” and the legendary women who resided in the castle from Catherine de Medici to Diane de Poitiers. The black and white checkered motif of the chateau floor appears on sequined mini-skirts, as well as a long skirt in a fringed geometric tweed patchwork that is worn with a black and white jacquard sweater.

The store also has tweed capes in warm hues reminiscent of the famous tapestries that line the walls of the castle. Floral motifs on knit sweater and dresses and floral embroideries on the lapels of jackets are inspired by the castle’s renowned gardens. Rounding out the offerings are textural and luxe accessories, such as a black velvet mini 2.55 handbag, embroidered with pearls and Strass; a checkerboard black and white lambskin 11.12, and a velvet and lambskin large shopper.

