PARIS — Chanel is handing over its Place Vendôme flagship to Peter Marino for an overhaul and opening a temporary store for jewelry on the Rue de la Paix.

The industry’s go-to architect for top-tier flagships, Marino has also been working on the nearby Bulgari store — his eighth project on the square.

Chanel moved into the historic, 18th-century building at 18 Place Vendôme nearly 25 years ago. Marino refurbished the store in 2007, giving it an Art Déco flair that evokes the style of the founder’s Rue Cambon apartment.

The store is scheduled to reopen in 2022, in time to mark the 90th anniversary of the the house’s first high jewelry collection, “Bijoux de diamant.”

The temporary store opens at 15 Rue de la Paix, site of the historic Dunhill flagship, on Feb. 16. Following the closure of the store, Dunhill no longer has a boutique in Paris.

Five prominent high jewelry rings, “Les Bijoux de Mademoiselle,” will be available exclusively at the temporary Chanel store for half the year. The Venetienne ring features a green tourmaline surrounded by pink, paved sapphires, while the Cambon ring is built around a yellow sapphire with yellow diamonds.

Chanel’s revamp follows on the heels of recent refurbishments by its neighbors Van Cleef & Arpels as well as Chaumet. The Bulgari flagship is set to reopen later this year.

Chanel has been working on other stores in the neighborhood, most recently renovating its Rue Cambon haute couture salon.

While the coronavirus pandemic has kept tourists from visiting the French capital, luxury houses are laying the groundwork for a return to activity, with flamboyant high jewelry collections.