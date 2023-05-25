×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: May 24, 2023

Chanel Reopens Its East Hampton Boutique on Thursday

The 2,500-square-foot, gray-shingled boutique aims to evoke a Parisian summer fantasy.

Chanel in East Hampton
Chanel in East Hampton. Sam Frost

It’s shaping up to be a busy summer in the Hamptons.

On Thursday, Chanel will reopen its seasonal ephemeral boutique at 26 Newtown Lane in East Hampton, which last summer marked the brand’s debut there. The 2,500-square-foot, gray-shingled Hamptons boutique is designed as a Parisian summer fantasy. Spread across two floors, the boutique offers handbags, small leather goods, accessories, watches and fine jewelry, fragrance and beauty, as well as the Coco Beach and Métiers d’art 2023-24 collections by Virginie Viard.

A Chanel visor.

Outside, the boutique features a garden for entertaining throughout the summer months. The back garden has been redesigned with new landscaping and a pergola for entertaining clients.

The shop will remain open until Sept. 16.

As reported, Prada reopened its redesigned East Hampton store at 2 Newtown Lane on May 12, joining other retailers in the village such as Loro Piano, Ralph Lauren, Alice + Olivia and Lululemon.

It’s already been a busy start to summer for Chanel, which on May 5 opened its largest boutique in the U.S. at 400 North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. That store spans four floors and 30,000 square feet and has a rooftop terrace. That was preceded by the Karl Lagerfeld exhibition opening at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and was followed by Chanel’s cruise collection show at Paramount in Los Angeles on May 9.

The Chanel East Hampton boutique’s decor is light-filled and summery, drawing on both the Hamptons’ summer spirit and the codes of the house, including the emblematic black, white and gold color palette and the design touches synonymous with Coco Chanel’s sensibility.

A Chanel bag at the East Hampton store.

The shop features matte black painted floors and white walls, accentuated by tweed rugs, understated seating options and graphic accent pieces evoking the legendary designer’s salon in her apartment at 31 Rue Cambon in Paris. The second floor, reserved for private appointments, is designed around central-facing creamy linen couches topped with throw pillows in white and gold Chanel tweed.

The first floor’s focus is divided among ready-to-wear, accessories, watches and fine jewelry, eyewear and shoes. The various offerings include diamanté-trimmed suiting, loose summery denim, gilded tweeds and sleek evening options from the Métiers d’art 2023-24 collection, in addition to the swimwear and colorful coverups of the Coco Beach collection. There are also surfboards, small leather goods, jewelry and sunglasses from the summer and fall 2023 eyewear collections.

A spring look from Chanel.

In addition, the store carries a selection of signature bags such as the 11.12 and 2.55, alongside the latest styles. A dedicated space highlights a selection of the latest watches and fine jewelry, including the J12, Premiere, Code Coco and Boyfriend watches, as well as the Coco Crush and No. 5 fine jewelry collection.

A spring Chanel look.

Presented last December in Dakar, the Métiers d’art show paid tribute to the house’s artisans, using an abundance of plant motifs, lines and geometric shapes, a profusion of warm colors, sequins and sparkling pendants, alongside the subtlety of lace.

A Chanel sandal.

Each year, the Chanel Coco Beach collection reinterprets the essentials of the summer wardrobe. The collection combines the iconic black and white with touches of vibrant pink and coral for swimming and sunbathing by the sea. Sporty pop silhouettes in delicate fabrics are paired with two-tone terrycloth outfits, swimsuits, minidresses and jumpsuits in velvet or tweed for summer days and nights.

