Chico’s FAS, seeking improvement in its sales trends this holiday season, has begun offering same-day delivery from its Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma boutiques across the U.S. through a partnership with Roadie.

The retailer said the same-day service is available in 97 percent of its 1,310 boutiques in the U.S.

Through the Roadie delivery platform, Chico’s said orders made online will be delivered within four hours from the time the products are available at curbside or by BOPIS (buy online, pick up in store). Customers are charged a flat rate of $17.99.

“Chico’s FAS moved swiftly to provide same-day delivery as an additional shipping option for customers, even when holiday shipping deadlines have passed,” said Molly Langenstein, president and chief executive officer of Chico’s FAS.

Major retailers including Amazon, Target, Best Buy, CVS and Walmart have been offering same-day delivery for some time. It’s an important service in light of the increased challenges and delays retailers and shipping companies encounter this year delivering packages because of the explosive growth in shopping online and decline in shopping in stores due to the pandemic. Consumers are worried that if they don’t take advantage of expedited delivery services being offered by retailers, they might not receive their packages in time for Christmas.

Langenstein said the partnership with Roadie is the latest in a series of investments to accelerate the company’s digital transformation. Nearly two years ago, Chico’s FAS launched StyleConnect, a proprietary digital styling tool to connect customers with style experts to receive personalized styling advice. The company also operates its MyCloset personalized shopping feature “to augment customers’ closets by coordinating with past purchases.”

Last quarter, overall sales at the retailer were down, though digital sales and sales at the Soma intimates division were up.

“This holiday season, shoppers are relying on same-day delivery more than ever to get their gifts in time while staying safe,” said Marc Gorlin, Roadie’s founder and ceo.

Roadie says it has more than 200,000 drivers who can reach 89 percent of U.S. households for same-day deliveries.