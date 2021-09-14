Skip to main content
China E-Commerce to Top $3.3 Trillion in 2025

Despite soft online retail numbers in July, long term growth prospects for online shopping in China remains strong, said Global Data.

Shoppers in Beijing, China.
Shoppers in Beijing, China. Tiffany Ap/WWD

SHANGHAI–China, already the world’s largest e-commerce market, is expected to reach $3.3 trillion in 2025, GlobalData estimates.

The data and analytics firm predicts strong growth of 17.2 percent this year, as consumers increasingly shift from offline to online. Between 2021 to 2025, the size of the e-commerce market is expected to grow at a strong compound annual growth rate of 11.6 percent between 2021 and 2025 to reach 21.4 trillion, or $3.3 trillion in 2025.

Between 2017 and 2021, e-commerce sales in China grew at a compound annual growth rate of 17.7 percent to reach 13.8 trillion renminbi, or $2.1 trillion in 2021.

“Chinese e-commerce evolved rapidly during the last five years, supported by high Internet and smartphone penetration, increasing consumer confidence in online shopping, emergence of e-commerce platforms, and the availability of various alternative payment solutions such as Alipay and WeChat Pay,” said Ravi Sharma, banking and payments lead analyst at GlobalData.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has further driven e-commerce activities in the country, as concerned consumers are increasingly using online channel for their purchases to avoid getting exposed to disease vectors, a trend that is expected to continue even beyond the pandemic.”

The long term growth prospects is despite the disappointing set of numbers seen in July, impacted by outbreaks of the Delta virus and flooding in Henan province. Total retail sales rose by 8.5 percent in July from a year ago, lower than consensus analyst forecast of 11.5 percent, and online sales of physical consumer goods rose by just 4.4 percent, far off the average of 21 percent growth seen in the past five years.

The country’s National Bureau of Statistics will release data for the month of August on Wednesday.

