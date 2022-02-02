Ciara and Russell Wilson on The House of LR&C’s First Store

Power couple Ciara and Russell Wilson opened their first brick-and-mortar for The House of LR&C Wednesday in Seattle, which they call home.

“As we open the doors to our first store at The House of LR&C, we feel blessed to offer our customers a hands-on experience to understand and see our values of love, respect and care come to life,” Ciara told WWD.

The House of LR&C showcases their three brands: men’s with Good Man Brand, women’s with LITA by Ciara and its gender-neutral line, Human Nation.

“[It’s] a big milestone for our team,” continued Ciara.

The 1,200-square-foot shop, located at 2616 NE Village Lane, is found at U Village, an outdoor shopping center.

“The opening of The House of LR&C’s first retail experience is due to the hard work, vision and dedication of the team led by Christine Day’s genius,” added Wilson, quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. “Being able to open this location in Seattle, share this mission with the community and give people a place to meet all three of our fashion brands — Good Man Brand, LITA by Ciara and Human Nation — means a lot to us.”

Of the expansion, Day, cofounder and chief executive officer of The House of LR&C, explained: “We’re introducing our first store at The House of LR&C as a way to modernize the customer journey with a seamless omnichannel experience. We believe shopping in-store will always be a key part of the retail experience. We see smaller retail store footprint in size and number of stores will become the new normal to continue to meet our new and returning customers.”

The store features “flowcodes,” she went on, which “can be scanned by the customer to provide helpful information like background on clothing, sizing, and styling options while also allowing us the opportunity to learn more about our customers through data and insights.”

With a mission of “giving back,” just like its e-commerce, 3 percent of the store’s net revenue will be donated to Wilson’s and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation, a Seattle-based nonprofit dedicated to education, children’s health and fighting poverty.

“On the partnership front, we recently launched collections from LITA by Ciara and Good Man Brand onto Revolve and Revolve Man, respectively, and continue to see great success with partners like Nordstrom and Kohl’s,” Day said.