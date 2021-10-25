Citi Trends Adds Two Board Members

Citi Trends, the value-oriented specialty retailer of apparel, accessories and home targeting Black and Latine families in the U.S., has named two new independent directors — Christina Francis, president of Magic Johnson Enterprises, and Cara Sabin, chief executive officer of Sundial Brands.

The Savannah, Ga.-based retailer, which operates 596 stores in 33 states, said Francis and Sabin will join its board on Oct. 31. With these appointments, three out of seven independent directors of the company will be Black females.

“The expansion of the board reflects Citi Trends’ heightened commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Peter Sachse, executive chairman of the board. “Christina and Cara both have extensive experience in marketing, business development, community engagement and innovation in consumer facing businesses, which will complement our board’s skills and knowledge. We are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute on our growth strategy, and we look forward to their contributions.”

Christina Francis

Francis brings more than 20 years of corporate and agency marketing experience across traditional and social media platforms. Since 2019, she has served as president of Magic Johnson Enterprises, where she is responsible for managing day-to-day operations, including strategy, business development, community involvement and overseeing ownership properties and partnerships. Francis joined Magic Johnson Enterprises in 2014 as senior vice president of marketing and communications. Earlier, she served as vice president of marketing and events for NFL Players Inc.

“I commend the company’s long-standing commitment to employing people of color, across nearly 600 locations, from within the diverse communities that it serves,” said Francis.

Cara Sabin

Sabin has over 20 years of general management, business strategy, marketing, digital and innovation experience. She currently serves as the CEO of Sundial Brands, a Unilever company, “recognized for its innovative use of high quality and culturally authentic ingredients in brands such as SheaMoisture, Nubian Heritage, Nyakio and Madam CJ Walker Beauty Culture.” Before Sundial, she held marketing positions at Clinique and Nars Cosmetics. Earlier in her career, she worked at Johnson & Johnson, L’Oréal and Capital One Financial.

“Citi Trends is at the forefront of accessibly servicing its diverse customer base in communities which are the heart and soul of America,” said Sabin.