Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 20, 2022

Eye

Britain Bids Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II – at Westminster Abbey, in the Streets and Parks of London, and at Windsor

Business

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Business

Ralph Lauren Accelerates, Sets Strategic Plan to Build on ‘Fortress Foundation’

Claire’s Expands Partnership With Walmart

Meanwhile, competition for big-box retailers to carve out their space in the fashion world heats up.

Claire's accessories
Claire's expands its partnership with Walmart. Courtesy Photo Claire's

Claire’s and Walmart are taking their relationship to the next level. 

The accessories brand and the mass merchant are expanding their partnership, as competition for big-box retailers to carve out their space in the fashion world heats up. 

Claire’s jewelry and accessories can be purchased at Walmart.

Walmart has added Claire’s jewelry and accessories to an additional 1,200 locations, bringing the total number of Walmart stores where Claire’s products can be found at around 2,500. That’s in addition to walmart.com and the roughly 360 Claire’s shop-in-shops in Walmart stores around the U.S. 

“Walmart is continuing to establish itself as a fashion destination with a focus on expanding our assortment of quality, on-trend and accessible apparel and accessories,” said Michelle Gill, vice president of jewelry and accessories at Walmart. “This includes creating innovative shopping experiences like the Claire’s stores within Walmart that enable customers to find more of their favorite brands and shop with confidence.” 

Claire’s sells jewelry and accessories by way of more than 30 retail partners.

Ryan Vero, chief executive officer of Claire’s, added: “Together with Walmart, we have created a memorable and exciting way to bring Claire’s to customers who love our brand and those with the potential to discover all we have to offer. With these new locations, we’re excited to build on the success we have seen with our partnership and our own expanding consumer products business to reach more customers where they live and shop.” 

Claire’s sells its products through more than 30 retail partners across grocery, drug stores, toy stores, specialty apparel and department store channels, including Amazon, CVS, Tesco and Galeries Lafayette. The company, which began its partnership with the mass channel merchant in 2018, grew net revenues by 53 percent in 2021, compared with 2020, thanks to a resurgence in ’90s and early Aughts fashion trends. In the last year, Claire’s also partnered with celebrity stylists and sisters Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo and hired Kristin Patrick as its new chief marketing officer.

Claire’s at Walmart.

Walmart’s interest in Claire’s is just part of the mass merchant’s plans to establish itself as a bonafide fashion outlet for the masses. 

Earlier this month, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer updated its virtual shopping features by adding a be-your-own-model capability to its app. The company has also invested heavily in expanding its roster of owned apparel and accessories brands (three of which are $2 billion brands, although the executive declined to specify which ones) and national brands available at Walmart. 

“It’s a full 360 strategy that we’re working on to continue to attract our customer and establish Walmart as a fashion destination,” Denise Incandela, executive vice president of apparel and private brands at Walmart U.S., told WWD in February. 

Claire’s sells a variety of jewelry and accessories. Courtesy Photo Claire’s

But Walmart is up against stiff competition from the likes of Target and TJ Maxx, both of which offer affordable prices and a plethora of apparel and accessories options. Target has 18 of its owned apparel brands — including the newest brand, Future Collective — spanning across men’s, women’s and children’s. The company said 10 of its owned brands are billion-dollar brands, including women’s activewear brand All In Motion. 

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

