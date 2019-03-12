As the convergence of online and physical stores continues to evolve, half of shoppers are using BOPIS (buy online, pick up in store). According to research from the International Council of Shopping Centers, 67 percent of those consumers “buy additional items from that retailer when picking up their original order and 60 percent make a purchase at a nearby store.”

BOPIS, or click and collect, is being offered by retailers to facilitate the consumer demand “to provide a seamless transition between buying channels, meeting their needs whenever and wherever they are at any given time,” authors of the ICSC report said.

Tom McGee, president and chief executive officer of the ICSC, said the use of “click-and-collect demonstrates the ongoing convergence of physical and digital. Consumers want options when making their purchases and the retailers who are offering the most channels are seeing more purchases being made.”

The survey also found that of those using click and collect, 61 percent are using it at least once per month. And 47 percent said they’ve been using the method for more than a year.

The ICSC report showed that the primary reasons for utilizing click-and-collect “are no delivery fees (49 percent), receiving purchased items more quickly (40 percent), and assurance that items will be available when shopping in-store (33 percent).” Eighty-five percent of respondents said they were willing to wait one day for in-stock products to be available for pick up, while 70 percent said they would wait up to two days for out-of-stock goods to be ready.

“Once consumers use click-and-collect, they are loyal to it; the majority (96 percent) of consumers who utilize click-and-collect continue to use it,” the ICSC researchers said. “During the click-and-collect process, shoppers care about receiving the correct product (57 percent), receiving product status notifications (53 percent), and picking up the items quickly (50 percent).”

The ICSC acknowledged that click and collect is an investment, but needed as the “line between physical and digital retail continues to blur, and convenience and technology define retail trends.”