Two brands with a lot of history, Coach and the Hudson’s Bay Co., have collaborated on a tote bag and zip wallet bearing their signature logos — Coach’s horse and carriage print, based on its first house logo, and the familiar HBC green, red, yellow and indigo stripes.

“Coach, a brand that shares our legacy of craft and timeless style on a collaboration that celebrates each brands’ unique DNA and longstanding retail history in North America,” said Tyler Franch, vice president and fashion director at Hudson’s Bay.

The idea is to capitalize on what’s been a resurgence in nostalgia and heritage within collections and consumers are finding connection with brands that carry deeper meaning for them. In the past, HBC has linked up with Levi’s, Lacoste, Hunter, Converse and Timex on similar collaborations.

The HBC/Coach tote and the wallet project “heritage with modern style” and are “collector-worthy,” Franch said.

The styles come in two colorways and are available on thebay.com, the Hudson’s Bay app and, by the end of March, in select stores.

The tote is priced at 495 Canadian dollars, has leather details and a detachable lightweight webbing strap for shoulder or crossbody wear. The wallet, priced at 125 Canadian dollars has an interior zip pocket for coins, four slots for cards, three additional pockets for receipts and a full-length bill compartment.