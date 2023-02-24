×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci References Tom Ford-era for Fall 2023

Beauty

The Beauty Industry’s Top 20 Most Beloved Moisturizers

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Signs BTS Member J-Hope as Brand Ambassador

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

The first store that opened Friday in Chicago will be the model for others that will bow in Asia and the U.S. later this year.

Coach Play Chicago
The Coach Play Chicago store on Michigan Avenue. courtesy

Coach is upping the ante in terms of experience in its retail stores.

On Friday, the New York-based brand opened Coach Play Chicago, the first in a series of concept stores designed to encourage customers to engage more. The concept is the first of several that Coach will roll out globally over the next year.

The 3,000-square-foot Chicago store at 444 North Michigan Avenue in the city’s River North neighborhood incorporates architectural features inspired by Coach’s home in New York City, alongside local touches such as street signs, a baseball glove art installation and marquee signs that will display community-related messages.

Related Galleries

Sandeep Seth, North American president and chief marketing officer of Coach, said the new concept is intended to be a physical representation of the brand’s “expressive luxury” positioning. It is the latest iteration of that strategy, following the successful relationship the company established last fall with Lil Nas X, which has helped “bring the brand to life.” Coach Play Chicago is intended to bring that same messaging into a retail space.

The storefront of the new Michigan Avenue store in Chicago.

“Our premise is to put the consumer at the center of everything we do and give them the control to interact with the product in whatever way they want,” he said. “Consumers today don’t want to be dictated to.”

The store features vintage and custom furniture made with sustainable materials, mirrors by design studio Skilset and accent chairs upholstered in repurposed leather waste created by artist Elise McMahon. It also features the latest expression of Coach Create, the company’s customization program, where local artists will host workshops where customers can create one-of-a-kind pieces by personalizing bags with monograms, special patches and pins and other embellishments distinct to the location.

The store carries ready-to-wear, bags and accessories merchandised as all-gender rather than men’s and women’s.

Seth stressed that the store was designed to allow for easy access to the assortment. “People often feel intimidated when they walk into a luxury store,” he said, but this concept is intended to encourage them to touch, feel and play with the merchandise.

He said the idea was influenced by Apple’s Genius Bar, which “changed the way people shopped” by encouraging them to visit the store and “play with things.”

Although Coach has been targeting a younger customer in recent years, Seth stressed that this store is not intended to serve just one consumer segment. “We’ve always been an inclusive brand,” he said. “All generations want to have the same experience.”

The store includes a customization station and Chicago-specific design elements.

Seth said Chicago was chosen as the first city for the concept because it is a “very important market for us and is a place with a creativity of its own.” The company had operated a similarly sized unit down the block on Michigan Avenue but that unit closed two weeks ago in anticipation of the opening of the Play store. “It was a great opportunity for us to do something new,” he said.

The store will serve as a test for future units that will open around the world. “As we learn, we will continue to modify,” Seth said.

Next up will be stores in Singapore and Tokyo, he said, followed by a second unit at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, which is expected to open this fall.

Seth summed it up this way: “The physical experience is as, or more, important than the digital today in the U.S. and globally, and we’re bringing the best physical expression we can to [these new concept stores.]”

Coach operates nearly 1,000 stores around the world.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Hot Summer Bags

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Coach to Roll Out New ‘Play’ Retail Concept Globally

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad