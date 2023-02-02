Cole Haan Taps Aptos to Elevate Shopping Experience

Cole Haan is tapping Aptos, the unified commerce solutions provider, to deploy the Aptos One platform. The technology company said in a statement that Aptos One “supports one set of universal capabilities, available at any touch point,” and added that due to the platform’s highly composable architecture, “Aptos One will provide Cole Haan with unmatched flexibility to deliver new innovations and empower the modern store experience.”

The 90-year-old fashion brand is sold in more than 90 direct retail stores in the U.S. and Canada and more than 300 international store locations. Cole Haan is also offered in select department and specialty retail stores and on colehaan.com.

Ron Edwards, chief operating officer of Cole Haan, said the brand strives “to deliver extraordinary retail experiences. In recent years, what constitutes a great retail experience has changed dramatically. Our investment in Aptos One reflects our commitment to keeping pace with consumers’ evolving expectations.”

Edwards also noted that Aptos One gives Cole Haan “enterprise-grade point of sale capabilities that are delivered mobile-first and cloud-native, with highly resilient offline capabilities that give you the confidence of omnichannel transacting anytime and anywhere.”

Pete Sinisgalli, chief executive officer of Aptos, said the fashion brand’s “commitment to high-quality craftsmanship, customer obsession and technological modernization is apparent in everything it does. With Aptos One, Cole Haan will extend its investment in unified commerce to more tightly integrate the customer experience and the enterprise. We’re grateful for our long-standing partnership with this forward-looking retailer.”