CommerceHub Inc. has expanded its leadership team to meet the demands of the direct-to-consumer segment, which continues to grow as retailers and brands reconfigure their e-commerce approaches.

The company named Ranjit Mulgaonkar as vice president and general manager for marketplace and advertising services. “In this role, Mulgaonkar will lead the effort to support retailers, brands and distributors as they grow their direct-to-consumer businesses,” the company said in a statement.

This is a new position at the company.

Todd Johnson, president of CommerceHub, said marketplaces are “quickly maturing, accounting for more than 50 percent of global online retail sales. This marks a significant opportunity for both retailers and brands and is the driving force behind our decision to invest in top talent and accelerate investments in managed marketplace services.”

Mulgaonkar previously served as vice president of marketplace business for Telebrands Corp. He was also founder and chief executive officer of DNA Response and served as a director of business development for Amazon in Seller Services.

Johnson said Mulgaonkar has “built trusted relationships across the industry and has extensive global experience helping sellers grow overall sales on top marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart and eBay and advertising channels such as Google, Facebook and Instagram.”

“Our customers will benefit greatly from his expertise as we continue to help them generate revenue from their direct-to-consumer presence,” Johnson added.

Mulgaonkar described CommerceHub as having an “unparalleled portfolio of global consumer brands” as well as the expertise “to help them maximize marketplace performance and capitalize on additional revenue opportunities like dropshipping through our retailer partners.”

For more WWD business news, see:

Trump Again, Global Unrest and Elegance Top Trends List for 2020

Fake News: A Threat to Press Freedom, and Democracy

VSCO Girl Holiday Gift Guide

UPS Expands Global Express Services