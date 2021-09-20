Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Anya Taylor-Joy Dazzles at 2021 Emmy Awards

Accessories

Footwear Executive George Malkemus Remembered as ‘Bright Light’

Fashion

Knwls RTW Spring 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess, Beauty Brands to Take Part in Coresight’s Holiday Livestream Event

The October affair is the research firm’s attempt to encourage livestream shopping Stateside.

LazMall livestreaming event.
A livestreaming shopping event. Livestreaming has taken off in China in recent years and retailers are hoping to spread the wealth Stateside. Courtesy Photo

Coresight Research’s livestream shopping event is back for the holidays. 

This year’s affair, again dubbed the 10.10 Shopping Festival, features a smorgasbord of retailers in the apparel, beauty, accessories, technology and home goods sectors, including Macy’s, Guess, Vera Bradley and Neighborhood Goods, all hoping the event will incentivize U.S. shoppers to purchase products by way of livestream during the holidays. 

“Livestream shopping has grown from a zero to a $300 billion industry in China in a very short period of time,” Deborah Weinswig, founder and chief executive officer of Coresight Research, said in a statement. “We are very confident that the U.S. market will reach what we are seeing in China, [even though] U.S. retail and consumer adoption has been slow.”

A March 2021 Coresight Research survey found that just 31.5 percent of U.S. consumers have watched a shoppable livestream event. But Weinswig added that her firm is anticipating the use of livestream e-commerce in the U.S. will more than triple by 2023, compared with 2020 levels. 

Related Galleries

For the second annual 10.10 Shopping Festival, which takes place on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, the research firm has partnered with livestream shopping platforms Smartzer and CommentSold, as well as retail selling platform Ghost Retail. 

 “We are incredibly excited to be part of the 10.10 event, giving brands and retailers access to Smartzer’s live shopping technology,” said Karoline Gross, founder and CEO of Smartzer. “We are very interested to see how different brands and retailers in the U.S. will approach shoppable livestream content throughout the event, following the huge success of the format in China, where nearly 15 percent of all online sales now come from live shopping. Results from live shopping in other markets are already showing engagement rates of up to 75 percent, strongly suggesting that this format will become core to e-commerce.” 

This year’s lineup will feature an added assortment of beauty and cosmetic brands, including indie start-ups such as Organic Apoteke, Auda B., Skin Authority, Shielded Beauty, 100% Pure, Yensa Beauty, hair care brand T3, DefineMe Fragrances and beauty e-tailing platform Beauty Barrage. Jewelry and accessories brands Adina’s Jewels and Astouri will also participate, along with apparel brands and food and home goods names such as Fifth and Cherry, Longaberger and Organic Candy Factory. 

Lisa Mason of QVC and Home Shopping Network, and Sarah Williams, on-air host of Amazon Prime, CBS, E Network and Yahoo Productions, will be hosting the event.  

In addition, retailers have pledged to donate at least 5 percent of sales from the event to charities such as the American Heart Association, National Breast Cancer Foundation, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and more. 

Meanwhile, despite the recent surge in the Delta variant around the nation and supply chain headwinds abroad, retailers remain bullish on the upcoming shopping season. Mastercard recently released a report, anticipating U.S. retail sales will jump 7.4 percent, excluding revenues from automotive and gas, in the all-important fourth quarter, compared with 2020 levels. Those numbers include gains across apparel, jewelry and luxury categories, as well as online shopping

Retailers including Kohl’s, Walmart, Target and Lululemon, are preparing by hiring additional staff.

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s, Guess to Participate in

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad