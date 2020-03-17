By  on March 17, 2020

BERLIN — To contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government and federal states of Germany have decided drastic restrictions on public life.

Starting Tuesday, all non-essential shops have to close. Essential businesses, such as banks, supermarkets, drugstores or pharmacies, will remain open. Additionally, the government is considering lifting the usual Sunday closure for those businesses.

