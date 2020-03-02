By  on March 2, 2020

TOKYO — Even as the focus remains on its neighbors China and South Korea, Japan’s fashion and retail industries continue to feel the effects of the covid-19 outbreak.

On Monday, organizers of Tokyo Fashion Week announced that the fall season of Japan’s largest fashion event had been cancelled. It was scheduled to run for six days, from March 16 to 21. The announcement comes after several individual brands, including Hyke and Vivienne Tam, had already called off their Tokyo shows.

