LAS VEGAS — The epicenter of the coronavirus may have been half a world away, but its impact was nonetheless felt in the aisles at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center here last week during the MAGIC Marketplace.

Several high-profile exhibitors — notably PVH Corp. and Peerless Clothing — canceled at the last minute, and the Sourcing pavilion portion of the show saw 40 percent of its exhibitors drop out because of the travel ban from Asia, according to Tom Nastos, chief commercial officer for Informa Markets Fashion division, which operates MAGIC.