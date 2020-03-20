By  on March 20, 2020

LONDON — Harrods, the last major department store in London to keep its doors open, has revealed plans to shut today, as the U.K. government heightens measures to contain COVID-19.

In a letter to clients, the retailer’s managing director Michael Ward said the store will be closing as of 7 p.m. U.K. time in Friday, save for its pharmacy and food hall.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers