Macy’s Inc. is taking aggressive action to cope with the coronavirus, in addition to earlier this week temporarily closing all of its stores.

The retailer has decided to access its $1.5 billion credit facility; suspend its regular quarterly cash dividend payout beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, though the dividend payment occurring on April 1 is not affected by the suspension, and is reviewing all nonessential operating expenses for opportunities to lower spending and reduce capital expenditures in 2020. The $24.5 billion retailer has also withdrawn 2020 sales and earnings guidance.