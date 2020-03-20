By  on March 20, 2020

Macy’s Inc. is taking aggressive action to cope with the coronavirus, in addition to earlier this week temporarily closing all of its stores.

The retailer has decided to access its $1.5 billion credit facility; suspend its regular quarterly cash dividend payout beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, though the dividend payment occurring on April 1 is not affected by the suspension, and is reviewing all nonessential operating expenses for opportunities to lower spending and reduce capital expenditures in 2020. The $24.5 billion retailer has also withdrawn 2020 sales and earnings guidance.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers