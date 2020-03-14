By  on March 14, 2020

Retailers started to close shops Stateside as the coronavirus makes its way around the globe. 

The list of retailers temporarily closing stores or offering limited hours in North America now includes Urban Outfitters, Patagonia, Everlane, Lululemon, Apple, Reformation and Walmart.

