By  on March 11, 2020

As employers in the U.S. take steps to contain the growing coronavirus outbreak, the question of paid sick leave may pose an obstacle to many retail workers.

A measure to grant workers up to 14 paid sick days during a public health crisis in the U.S. is stalled in the Senate as the outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, continues to spread.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers