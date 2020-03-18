Gap Inc. said that as a result of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic, it will temporarily close its Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic, Gap, Janie and Jack and Intermix stores across North America, effective March 19.

“To assist the efforts under way to slow the spread of the coronavirus, we are closing all stores in North America for the next two weeks,” said Sonia Syngal, incoming Gap Inc. chief executive officer. “Our focus remains on supporting the health and livelihood of our employees, while caring for our customers and communities.”