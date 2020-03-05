Sunlight sloped in around columns lining the floor-to-ceiling windows on the second floor of the Conrad in downtown Washington, D.C., where supply chain officers, sustainability leads, accountants and other executives at apparel and textile companies milled around an elegant breakfast spread.

But tension around the global outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, was palpable at the American Apparel and Footwear Association’s annual executive summit held there this week. There are now more than 93,000 confirmed cases of the illness around the world, according to a March 4 situation report by the World Health Organization, which included an illness site map that showed the disease spreading through Europe and the Middle East and in the U.S.