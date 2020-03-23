By  on March 23, 2020

Store owners in Chicago are taking a day-by-day approach to managing their business and spring inventories amid the temporary store closures resulting from coronavirus.

At Lakeview boutique Krista K, the store is offering a 20 percent discount sitewide on its e-commerce site, which started on Thursday. The web business typically accounts for about 5 to 7 percent of the store’s total sales.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers