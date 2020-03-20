The coronavirus pandemic has led to nationwide store closures that have hit apparel and retail especially hard, as public health officials warn people to avoid proximity to others, and California and New York issued guidelines to stay indoors.

As of Friday, the lion’s share of retailers have closed stores or reduced hours, as COVID-19 spikes in the U.S., where there are more than 16,000 confirmed cases of the contagious respiratory illness, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally. Of those, more than 7,100 were in New York state alone, the tally said.