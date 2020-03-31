U.S.-based Sephora stores will remain closed for now, and as a result, the company has laid off part-time and seasonal employees.

Sephora Americas president and chief executive officer Jean-André Rougeot put out a statement on Tuesday afternoon saying that while “keeping stores closed is the right thing to do…it means we have to make changes to our business.”

Terminated employees will all receive severance, the company said, and “resources to support their transition” — including coordination with other companies providing essential services that may be hiring. The employees Sephora let go “have been with [the] company for a short tenure and worked limited hours,” the company said.

Sephora continues to employ 9,000 U.S. store workers who are being paid and receiving health benefits through late May or when stores reopen, the company said. Store and corporate employees are being required to take six days of mandatory paid time off.

Sephora said it has taken measures across the business and corporate headquarters to manage costs, and has made a contribution to the Sephora Stands Together Fund, which provides financial assistance to employees in need.

In Canada, stores will also remain closed, and workers are being paid 80 percent of their base pay, plus health benefits. Corporate employees in Canada are working reduced hours — 32 hours a week.

In warehouses, Sephora has increased pay by $2 an hour for distribution center employees. The company’s e-commerce site remains operational, but social distancing requirements and safety precautions mean some customers are experiencing delays.

