×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: August 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Aaron Rose Philip Longs to Tear Down Barriers for Models With Disabilities

Business

Target’s Profits Fall by Nearly 90 Percent

Sustainability

Why Thrift, Upcycling Are the ‘Only Relevant Conversation’ in Fashion Right Now

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After 15 Years in Business

The maneuver reflects the London-based brand's efforts to raise its profile in the U.S. and Europe.

The Cos fall campaign.
The Cos fall campaign.

Cos, the 15-year-old London-based fashion brand owned by H&M, is embarking on wholesaling for the first time and has picked Nordstrom, Yoox and Breuninger as initial partners in the strategy.

“We’ve taken the time to really reevaluate our customer demand. We need to meet the customer where the customer wants to meet us,” Lloyd Goldby, the global head of growth for Cos, told WWD.

Nordstrom will start selling the Cos collection on Sept. 13, during New York Fashion Week both on its website and at five New York-area locations: the women’s flagship and separate men’s stores in Manhattan, and the Paramus, N.J., Westchester and Roosevelt Field, New York, stores.

“This will be great for maximizing our positioning in New York,” said Goldby, who is responsible for the brand’s expansion through brick-and-mortar stores and digitally, and for seeking new business opportunities.

Related Galleries

In the U.S., Cos operates just 12 stores. “We need to build brand awareness in the U.S. and wholesaling will be a big part of it. Our brand awareness is relatively low in the U.S. compared to other markets. We have a lot of work to do,” Goldby said.

A polished Cos suit.
A polished Cos suit.

Sometime in early October, Cos will start selling on the Breuninger website, making the brand available to buy across Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Poland. The Stuttgart, Germany-based Breuninger also operates 11 department stores.

The Yoox website, which is part of the Yoox Net-a-porter Group, will begin carrying Cos in December this year and will be available to buy across all Yoox’s live markets.

Asked how much of the Cos collection Nordstrom, Yoox and Brueninger will carry, Goldby replied, “We are being very selective how we work with the partners. We’re making sure each is getting something quite special.”

He suggested Nordstrom’s Cos offering will be more curated with “an edit that goes hand-in-hand with New York Fashion Week, appealing to high-end, high-fashion customers.” With Brueninger and Yoox, he said, “they will be launching up to 70 percent of the collection, men’s and women’s.” Nordstrom will also offer men’s and women’s Cos styles.

“We’ve been very selective about the partners,” Goldby said. “We really see it as long-term partnerships but [are] still keeping it exciting and fresh for the customer.”

Lloyd Goldby
Lloyd Goldby Courtesy

At the London headquarters of Cos, there’s a new wholesale team, and Cos employs regional experts in merchandising.

The wholesaling strategy is expected to grow. “We are in numerous talks with other partners globally,” said Goldby. For further wholesaling, “The timing has to be right and we have to get to know each others’ brands.”

He said that for Nordstrom and other retailers, “We can really easily fill a void, with our iconic wardrobe pieces, elevated essentials, innovative design and products made to last. It’s quality for the price point. There is really a gap in the marketplace for that.”

He said the Cos brand doesn’t target a specific age or income. “It’s a very wide audience, ageless. We don’t have a clear target. We cater to a wide range. You can spend $15 or $400. There is a wide range of price points.”

The brand is known for its modern, affordable clothing for men and women that ranges from classic to contemporary in style. It’s also known for using natural materials and creating store interiors with a minimalist aesthetic. Cos was established on London’s Regent Street in March 2007.

As Cos gets into wholesaling, there’s still plenty of room for growth on the brick-and-mortar side, considering Cos has just 267 stores in 47 markets around the world. Bringing Cos to the Nordstrom, Breuninger and Yoox websites will help determine where there could be a strong demand for the brand and the possibility of opening a Cos store.

“We still see the really important role of the stores and big potential for store expansion,” said Goldby. “We do have a clear expansion plan,” though he declined to specify the extent of it.

Considering the relatively small retail footprint that’s spread out globally, Goldby said there’s no concern about the channels cannibalizing sales from each other. Quite the opposite, the channels will strengthen each other, he said. Online, Cos operates in 38 markets.

For New York Fashion Week, Cos, as already reported by WWD, plans to debut its fall 2022 collection with a catwalk show on Sept. 13. The show will also be livestreamed on the brand’s website. Cos stated that the show will “celebrate New York’s diverse communities and individual expression against the city’s own powerful backdrop.”

“Expanding into wholesale has been in discussion for a while, but now the timing feels right. We know the retail landscape is changing and we need to meet our customers — new and existing — beyond our owned channels, by partnering with best-in-class multibrand retailers who complement our DNA,” Lea Rytz Goldman, the managing director of Cos, said in a statement.

From the fall Cos collection.
From the fall Cos collection.
Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Hot Summer Bags

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Cos Sets a Wholesale Strategy After

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad