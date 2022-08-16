×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Will There Be Another Ralph, Donna or Calvin?

Fashion

Copenhagen Fashion: The Week That Roared

Eye

Remembering Artist and Photographer Eric Boman

Coterie New York to Revamp for September Edition

The show will be held Sept. 18 to 20 at the Javits Convention Center.

Coterie will return in September to
Coterie will be revamped for its next edition in September. Kristen Catania/Courtesy

Coterie New York is growing up.

The women’s contemporary trade show, which has been around since 1986, will be getting a facelift when its next edition kicks off in September.

“The business is changing and we have to be on the pulse of fashion, which is evolving faster than ever,” said Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets Fashion, which owns Coterie as well as MAGIC and Project.

“Coterie is focused on curating and merchandising a larger presence of top-tier brands,” she added. “We are enhancing the fully immersive experience for both brands and retailers online and face-to-face and strengthening our community through enhanced education sessions from the industry’s top leaders and comprehensive community content.”

Although Coterie will continue to be “all about New York,” the show will focus on three major pillars, she said. The first focuses on the community and culture of the city in which it has been based for more than 35 years. The second is centered around sustainability and will offer resources and programming to help attendees and exhibitors embrace the ever-more-important category. The third pillar will focus on bringing new technology to the show, including educational sessions and live programming on the metaverse, retail technology, Web3, 3D merchandising and others.

Helfman said the show will be larger than in the past but declined to name new exhibitors or provide a projection of the number of brands that will be showing. “We’ll still have all the core brands we know and love,” she said, “but there will also be a large focus on the new guard, emerging brands and international brands.”

That will include a large showing of Italian brands sponsored by the Italian Trade Agency as well as others from Korea, Europe, Asia and the America she said.

Coterie New York will take place Sept. 18 to 20 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Coterie New York to Revamp for

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Coterie New York to Revamp for

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Coterie New York to Revamp for

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Coterie New York to Revamp for

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Coterie New York to Revamp for

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Coterie New York to Revamp for

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Coterie New York to Revamp for

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Coterie New York to Revamp for

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Coterie New York to Revamp for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Coterie New York to Revamp for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Coterie New York to Revamp for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Coterie New York to Revamp for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Coterie New York to Revamp for

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Coterie New York to Revamp for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Coterie New York to Revamp for

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Coterie New York to Revamp for

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Hot Summer Bags

Coterie New York to Revamp for

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Coterie New York to Revamp for

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Coterie New York to Revamp for

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Coterie New York to Revamp for

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad