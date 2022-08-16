Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up, Focuses on Denim

Cotton Citizen has unveiled a pop-up in Beverly Hills.

Open for four weeks, cofounders Adam and Liran Vanunu plan to turn the 3,500-square-foot space into their fourth U.S. retail location. With a flagship on Melrose Place, the brothers have also opened shop in New York and Las Vegas.

Located at 351 North Canon Drive, the pop-up showcases Cotton Citizen’s denim line, a category they began developing in 2017 when they released a small, colorful line of denim. This time they’re inspired by a vintage look, offering a wide range of silhouettes and washes.

“We feel it’s a great time for denim,” said Adam.

During the early days of the pandemic, loungewear was a hot category for the brand — which is known for its collection of high-quality basics, focusing on dyed T-shirts and sweats. But now that consumers are out again, Adam went on, “people live in denim.”

While the new line of denim is front and center, the shop also offers a selection of Cotton Citizen’s signature T-shirts. Courtesy of Cotton Citizen

It’s a relaxed fit, “not stiff, not super skinny,” he added of the new range, priced between $295 and $500. “It’s what we’re seeing that people want to wear today.”

The duo named the washes after streets they grew up on around Beverly Hills, their hometown. And for the first time, the brand introduces a visible logo; a “C” can be found on back pockets.

“It’s a design our father made for a brand that he didn’t get a chance to launch about 13 years ago,” said Adam, whose family owns American Dye House Inc. — founded by his father, the late Isaac Vanunu. “It just felt perfect to include it while we’re paying homage to everything that we have built around our family business.”

With a repeat customer rate of “about 50 percent each month,” attracting both men and women equally, Cotton Citizen will continue to expand in Los Angeles County, he revealed.

“We are looking to open up between three and four stores within the next year, all covering the local neighborhoods,” said Adam. “We love when customers come in and personally touch the garment and put them on. And we get to interact with them and continue to style them, showing them more than what they would see online.”