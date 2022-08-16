×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion’s Dealmaking Dilemma: Few Buyers, Many Sellers

Business

Johann Rupert Slams Bluebell’s Proposals Ahead of Richemont AGM

Business

Will There Be Another Ralph, Donna or Calvin?

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up, Focuses on Denim

The 3,500-square-foot space will become the brand's fourth U.S. retail store.

Cotton Citizen
The new location is at 351 North Canon Drive in Beverly Hills, California. Courtesy of Cotton Citizen

Cotton Citizen has unveiled a pop-up in Beverly Hills.

Open for four weeks, cofounders Adam and Liran Vanunu plan to turn the 3,500-square-foot space into their fourth U.S. retail location. With a flagship on Melrose Place, the brothers have also opened shop in New York and Las Vegas.

Located at 351 North Canon Drive, the pop-up showcases Cotton Citizen’s denim line, a category they began developing in 2017 when they released a small, colorful line of denim. This time they’re inspired by a vintage look, offering a wide range of silhouettes and washes.

“We feel it’s a great time for denim,” said Adam.

During the early days of the pandemic, loungewear was a hot category for the brand — which is known for its collection of high-quality basics, focusing on dyed T-shirts and sweats. But now that consumers are out again, Adam went on, “people live in denim.”

Related Galleries

Cotton Citizen
While the new line of denim is front and center, the shop also offers a selection of Cotton Citizen’s signature T-shirts. Courtesy of Cotton Citizen

It’s a relaxed fit, “not stiff, not super skinny,” he added of the new range, priced between $295 and $500. “It’s what we’re seeing that people want to wear today.”

The duo named the washes after streets they grew up on around Beverly Hills, their hometown. And for the first time, the brand introduces a visible logo; a “C” can be found on back pockets.

“It’s a design our father made for a brand that he didn’t get a chance to launch about 13 years ago,” said Adam, whose family owns American Dye House Inc. — founded by his father, the late Isaac Vanunu. “It just felt perfect to include it while we’re paying homage to everything that we have built around our family business.”

With a repeat customer rate of “about 50 percent each month,” attracting both men and women equally, Cotton Citizen will continue to expand in Los Angeles County, he revealed.

“We are looking to open up between three and four stores within the next year, all covering the local neighborhoods,” said Adam. “We love when customers come in and personally touch the garment and put them on. And we get to interact with them and continue to style them, showing them more than what they would see online.”

Cotton Citizen
Cotton Citizen Courtesy of Cotton Citizen
Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Hot Summer Bags

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Cotton Citizen Opens Beverly Hills Pop-up,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad