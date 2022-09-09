×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fashion Industry Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as Period of National Mourning Begins in U.K.

Eye

Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, U.K. National Mourning, New Royal Titles

Business

Raf Simons, Burberry Cancel Shows, Department Stores Go Dark as U.K. Mourns Queen Elizabeth II

A ‘Grand’ Opening for Courreges in the U.S.

The new shop in SoHo marks the French luxury brand's return to the retail scene in the States.

Courreges SoHo store
The new Courreges boutique in SoHo. Angela Hau

With its seasonless signature red knits and chic vinyl jackets, Courreges on Friday opened a 1,000-square-foot, all-white and mirrored boutique in the SoHo section of Manhattan.

For the Paris-based luxury brand, the opening at 104 Grand Street, previously occupied by a Japanese spectacle shop, marks a return to retailing in the U.S. after a 30-year absence.

It’s also another chapter in the revival of the 61-year-old brand since 2018 when Artémis, the family holding company of French billionaire François Pinault, took full ownership of the company after initially purchasing a stake in the business in 2015.

Related Galleries

“This shop is going to perform really well,” Adrien Da Maia, chief executive officer of Courreges, told WWD during an interview at the site. “I think SoHo speaks to our community and the people who are looking for Courreges.”

It helps that the shop is situated on the northwest corner of Grand and Mercer Streets, getting double exposure, and has conspicuously tall 15-foot windows.

Designed by Belgian architect Bernard Dubois, the shop is punctuated by curved lacquered wood fixtures and a floor that curves up rising seamlessly into the walls. The ceiling is completely mirrored and has “club grade” track lighting, and the area by the fitting room is also mirrored, floor to ceiling, on all three sides.

“We love the idea of a mirrored box,” said Courreges’ artistic director Nicolas Di Felice.

Inside the fitting room there are more mirrors, creating “an infinity illusion inside, like a fun house,” Di Felice observed. Or perhaps disco-inspired? “I am really obsessed with clubs from the ’60s, ’70s, the ’90s, too,” he professed.

The women’s fashion is displayed along both sides of the shop, with the “rainbow” array of knits as well as cropped jackets on the left, in contrast to the darker winter merchandise including coats, dresses and jackets on the right, all in black or forest green. Among the current bestsellers: the leather trucker jackets and the vinyl zipper dresses.

“The age range of our customers is really wide. We have 20-year-olds and we have 50-year-olds. The brand has a large appeal,” said Da Maia.

Courreges was founded in 1961 by French designer André Courrèges and his wife Coqueline. Courreges, considered the father of “Space Age” fashion, also pioneered go-go boots and mini-skirts. They sold the business to former Young & Rubicam ad executives Jacques Bungert and Frédéric Torloting in 2011, who sold a stake in the business to Artemis in 2015, which subsequently bought 100 percent of the brand. Courreges died in January 2016.

Two years ago, when Da Maia and Di Felice joined Courreges, “we started to rewrite the vocabulary of the house,” Di Felice said. It’s been a journey modernizing the brand while being inspired by its archives and mindful of its DNA.

They’ve been gradually reopening Courreges stores, just two stores in Paris so far, including renovating the historic boutique on Rue François Premier in September 2020 and subsequently opening a second store in the Marais district. A third is expected to open in the city at the end of September. The revival has also entailed revamping the website and developing product categories including menswear, accessories and fragrance. Aside from its own boutiques, Courreges is sold at several upscale department and specialty stores such as Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Maxfield’s, and The Webster.

“We had up to 30 stores in the U.S in the heyday of the brand in the ’70s,” said Da Maia. “The first Courreges shop opened in 1973 in Beverly Hills and in 1974 the second shop opened on Madison Avenue.

Asked if now more stores are in the works, Da Maia said, “The U.S. is our biggest market outside of France. We have plans for expansion but nothing is confirmed yet. We have no stores in Asia, but it’s going to happen.”

“Everybody is thinking to close stores and we are totally the opposite,” added Di Felice.

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Hot Summer Bags

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Courreges Opens Store in New York's

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad