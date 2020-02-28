By  on February 28, 2020

As expected, the Hudson’s Bay Co. has received approval from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to become a private company.

Richard Baker, HBC’s executive chairman, and a handful of other key continuing shareholders will own the company, while the company’s other shareholders will receive 11 Canadian dollars per share in cash.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers