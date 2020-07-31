Bloomingdale’s is spotlighting frontline workers and 12 charities and health institutions around the country combating COVID-19 through its “Shop for Good” campaign running Aug. 4 to 30.

Those shopping inside Bloomingdale’s stores can round their purchase to the nearest dollar to donate to the local charity participating in the campaign. Online shoppers can make a contribution to the charity of their choice.

Bloomingdale’s stores will also feature “hero walls” with frontline workers nominated by each local organization for their incredible work.

“Contributions have an immediate and significant impact on the lives of our frontline heroes who are keeping all of us healthy and safe, day-in and day-out,” said Jillian Crane, president of First Responders Children’s Foundation, one of the 12 organizations being supported by the campaign. “The need is greater now than ever before, and First Responders Children’s Foundation remains committed to providing financial assistance, college scholarships and PPE to first responders and their families.”

The other 11 organizations and institutions being supported are: Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital; Children’s Hospital Los Angeles; Ronald McDonald House Bay Area; Care for Real; Capital Area Food Bank; Silence the Shame ; Philabundance; Table to Table; Massachusetts General Hospital; Westchester Medical Center, and Nuvance Health.

“These charity partners bolster our communities through medical, financial, mental health and food relief-services,” said Frank Berman, Bloomingdale’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. We invite our customers to join us in giving back and honoring these heroes.”