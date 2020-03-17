By  on March 17, 2020

Macy’s Inc. will temporarily close all of its stores by the end of today through March 31 in response to the coronavirus spread.

All Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bloomingdale’s outlets, Bluemercury, Market by Macy’s and Backstage stores will shutter through March 31.

