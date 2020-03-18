By  on March 18, 2020

J.C. Penney Co. Inc. will temporarily close its stores and business office, starting today at 7 p.m. local time. The stores and business offices are scheduled to reopen April 2.

“With the effects of the outbreak being felt more each day, our primary concern and area of focus is and has been on the health and safety of our associates, our customers and our communities,” said chief executive officer Jill Soltau. “We know this is a critical, unprecedented time and our thoughts are with those who have been impacted.”

