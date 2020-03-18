Shanghai Fashion Week has unveiled an online schedule.
Some 150 brands will broadcast from March 24 to 30 via a special portal on Alibaba’s Tmall, with brands ranging from Diane von Furstenberg, Pinko, Miss Sixty, Converse, Anta, Icicle and Lily, Le Fame to homegrown designers such as Feng Chen Wang, Chen Peng and Yirantian.
Alibaba said the fall 2020 edition of Shanghai Fashion Week will “likely be the world’s first fashion week event to live-stream its entire roster of runway shows,” and the participants will have access to its 800 million monthly active users. Around 2,000 people watched the online schedule announcement on Wednesday.
