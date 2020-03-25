By  on March 25, 2020

Nordstrom Inc. will extend its temporary store closures for at least one week through April 5 due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus, though the retailer is just the first of what’s expected to be many prolonged closures.

Macy’s, too, expects to delay the reopening of its stores due to the pandemic.

