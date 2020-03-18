Simon, the nation’s largest developer and mall operator, has decided to close all of its malls, Premium Outlets and Mills centers in the U.S., responding to public health concerns by government officials, dwindling shopping for anything other than essentials, and the mounting number of retailers that already shut down, all in response to COVID-19.

Simon said the temporary closure of all its properties will be effective as of 7 p.m. Wednesday evening and end on March 29. Simon operates about 200 properties.