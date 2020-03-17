Tiffany & Co., which is due to be acquired later this year by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, late Tuesday joined the slew of brands shuttering their North American stores in response to the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, the company said it will close its stores in the U.S. and Canada until at least the end of the month, after which the situation will be reassessed. Tiffany staff will be paid during that closure period.